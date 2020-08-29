Radiation oncology, medical oncology, chemotherapy, and support services — all under one roof.
The Solinsky Center for Cancer at The Elliot officially opened its doors on Aug. 3, combining medical oncology with radiation oncology in one location.
Previously, patients would receive chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy or hormone therapy at a facility in Hooksett, then come to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester for radiation therapy and other related services.
The Solinsky Center for Cancer Care provides patients with the opportunity to receive all treatments, exams and medicines in one place, made possible by more than $12.3 million in donations to the “Hope is Here” campaign.
“This is a game-changer for our cancer patients, and these facilities will go a long way in helping us deliver critical services in a more efficient way,” said W. Gregory Baxter, M.D., president of the Elliot Health System, in a statement.
“No longer will patients have to receive services in one building then get in their car to finish services at another location. Now that all of our cancer care is in one place, our patients are the true beneficiaries,” he said.
The new facility features two Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator machines, which allow for more accurate and focused radiation treatments.
“These new machines have allowed them to really upgrade what they’re doing,” said Dr. Peter Crow, medical director for medical oncology. “We weren’t able to get machines in there for a long time, because of the space, but with this big project it allowed them to open up a little with the space.”
Inside the Solinsky Center for Cancer, patients will find access to clinical trials; specialized support services like disease-specific nurse navigators, social services, nutrition, pastoral care, rehabilitation therapy, integrative medicine and collaboration with community services; and palliative care services, plus connections to visiting nurse and hospice care.
The site also includes a meditation room where patients and their family members can relax. Enter the room, and the eye is immediately drawn to a wooden art piece in the back left corner.
“We are particularly proud of this room,” said Eliza Browne, chief operating officer of the Solinsky Center for Cancer at The Elliot. “We had this art piece, which was an original piece in our old building in Hooksett, which we had commissioned when we had it built 30 years ago. So we asked the Elliot if there was any opportunity to move it over to this space, so they put it in this room, which I think looks fantastic. It looks like the room was built round this piece.”
Brownse said they are considering music therapy or support services in the room.
New to the Solinsky Center is medical oncology. In the new space, New Hampshire Oncology-Hematology has 12 heated infusion chairs in a room overlooking a garden space.
The area offers the chance for patients to see and socialize with one another while still accommodating those desiring privacy.
“I think patients like the community element of coming in and getting treatment,” Crow said. “They come in pretty regularly. Most of the time we have patients come in on the same day of the week for their treatments. You get kind of a group of people who are here on Tuesday mornings, and they sort of see each other because they’re back in treatment together.”
“You would think everybody would want to be walled off, but they really don’t,” added Crow. “Some people do, and we have the capacity to do that here, but more people don’t. They want and need the social element of it.”
“There’s a lot of healing that takes place in those rooms,” said Medical Director for Radiation Oncology Dr. Brian Knab.
The facility also features a pharmacy onsite.
“Pharmacy’s a big thing with us because it’s a very high-paced, high-volume issue when you’re doing chemotherapy,” Crow said. “Each treatment involves not just the chemotherapy drugs but the drugs for nausea and things like that. It really needs to be a very well-coordinated process, so it’s super important for us to have the pharmacy right here on site.”
Crow said he’s already hearing good things from patients about the new center.
“The big overarching idea behind our coming here is that we’re in the same space,” Crow said. “Our group is a private group, the radiation guys are a private group, and we work very closely with the Elliot as part of the Elliot oncology program. Now with this, that’s a little more formalized. In Hooksett, we were sort of running our own little thing.
“This is more of a partnership between us and Elliott. This give us a great platform to really move thing forward, and there’s great enthusiasm on our part, on the part of the Elliot and I think on the part of the community for this.”