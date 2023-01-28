A new study of more than 29,000 older adults has identified six habits - from eating a variety of foods to regularly reading or playing cards - that are linked with a lower risk of dementia and a slower rate of memory decline.

Eating a balanced diet, exercising the mind and body regularly, having regular contact with others, and not drinking or smoking - these six "healthy lifestyle factors" were associated with better cognitive outcomes in older adults, in a large Chinese study conducted over a decade and published in the BMJ on Wednesday.