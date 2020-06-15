As New Hampshire reopens for business, so do operating and procedure rooms, which have been closed to non-emergency care due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People should start thinking about having the essential surgery that they have been postponing,” Kate Riddell, M.D., vice president of the New Hampshire Society of Anesthesiologists, said in a news release. “There are several questions they should ask to ensure they are comfortable moving forward with the procedure or surgery.”
The society offers six tips for patients, especially seniors, to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection before surgery:
1. Ask your physician to test you for the COVID-19 virus before surgery. Many people with the virus don’t have symptoms or haven’t developed them yet. If the test reveals you have the virus, your surgery will be delayed until you test negative to protect you from potential complications as well as to protect health care workers who would be exposed during a procedure. Because the test isn’t always accurate, some surgeons and centers are not following this practice.
2. Tell your anesthesiologist, surgeon or nurse who evaluates you prior to surgery if you have any of the following: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, including repeated shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
3. Check with your physician and the facility about their policy on personal protective equipment.
4. Ask about the facility’s current policy on social distancing and visitation. Most hospitals and surgery centers do not allow visitors to enter the facilities during the pandemic. Many that do allow it, require all visitors (as well as staff) to wear masks while in the facility. Wearing a mask has been shown to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. You may be asked to wear a mask throughout or for a part of your stay.
5. Ask what you should bring. You may want to bring your own cloth mask if the facility does not provide one. If you have them, bring your advanced directives for health care and a health care proxy, or other paperwork that informs your family and physicians how you wish to be cared for should you become unresponsive. If you do not have these documents, consider consulting with an attorney or the facility to create them.
6. If you are staying overnight. Bring your phone or tablet, chargers, earplugs, eye coverings and a small bag of clothes. Each facility should have hand sanitizer mounted on the walls for you to use. Elderly patients should pack a family photo, a clock and a calendar, or other familiar objects from home that can help with readjustment after the procedure.
To learn more about preparing for surgery, visit asahq.org/wscpreparingforsurgery.
You also can download and print “Preparing for Surgery: An Anesthesia Checklist.”