New Hampshire child advocates have reported “shocking and disturbing” abuse at a Tennessee residential treatment facility where two New Hampshire teens have been placed and said they should come home.
The placement was certified by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services based on paperwork submitted by the facility and its parent organization, with no requirement for an on-site visit.
According to staff from the Office of Child Advocate (OCA) who visited the Bledsoe Youth Academy last month to check the wellbeing of the two boys, the Gallatin, Tennessee facility functions like a juvenile detention center. The facility’s parent company, Youth Opportunity Investments, specializes in such operations, according to the OCA.
On-site staff at Bledsoe use fear to ensure compliance, through practices that further traumatize children with histories of abuse and neglect, said New Hampshire child advocates who toured the facility in July. The child advocates interviewed Bledsoe staff and the New Hampshire teens who arrived there earlier this year.
“The most shocking and disturbing thing for me was to find a facility saying they’re offering therapeutic care, when through the behavior of staff, they’re further traumatizing children instead,” said Cassandra Sanchez, who worked in child protective services in Massachusetts before joining the New Hampshire child advocate’s office in 2022.
“If they have already experienced trauma and had to overcome trauma with their immediate caregivers, they were not getting the skills to overcome that.I cannot say any other facility I’ve visited to date has been so shocking and concerning, considering the practices they utilize. It takes years to change the culture of this kind of facility. These kids need to come home,” Sanchez said Thursday.
Observations and responses to interviews released Tuesday in a 17-page report from Sanchez describe practices that instill fear and humiliation, create a fight-or-flight survival mentality in the children there, undermine trust in adults whose role is to help, and reveal crowded, unhygienic and impersonal living and sleeping conditions.
According to the report:
Staff enlisted youth to assault other children who were troublesome or non-compliant and rewarded them with snacks.
The kids at Bledsoe wore uniforms or colored jumpsuits that indicated their transgressions or status in the community: red for those identified as aggressive or dangerous, lime green if they were being disciplined, and tan if they were considered unsafe to themselves, or had suicidal ideation.
Children were afraid to speak out because of repercussions that would follow. Children experienced rug burns when put in prone restraints facedown on carpeted floors. One youth who worked a part-time job at fast food restaurant brought back food for staff. He said they generally left him alone as long as he got their order right.
Children reported Bledsoe staff telling them or others: “’You are here because your uncle raped you,” and “You are here because your mamas don’t love you.”
‘It’s horrible’
According to the report, the advocates asked, “What is that like for you?” One child became emotional and his eyes welled with tears. “It’s horrible,” he said.
Their sleeping areas were devoid of personal decorations, belongings and clothing, the advocates observed.
“The New Hampshire youth said they would do their best to lay low so they would not have negative interactions with staff. It almost felt like what they were telling us has become normalized, that nothing they were telling us was shocking. In one of the kids we could see a shift in personality to appearing defeated and emotionally broken,” Sanchez said.
“When you’re retraumatizing children, you’re adding to the time it’s going to take to do the therapeutic work to help them enter the community,” Sanchez said. “They’ll have to overcome what they suffered at that facility before they can overcome what got them into the system.”
She said the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is currently looking for an appropriate destination here that can accept the teens, but the state’s Level 3 residential facilities that are midway between community-based care and the highest-level psychiatric treatment have limited openings because of staffing shortages.
“Everything in that issue briefing” from OCA “is disturbing,” said Susan Stearns, executive director of NAMI NH, the state chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “What we want is to ensure they receive appropriate evidence-based care.New Hampshire can and must do better by its children, especially its most vulnerable children.”
Currently 12 New Hampshire youths are in residential care outside of New England, “the lowest in memory,” according to a spokesman for DHHS.
“We are grateful to the Office of the Child Advocate e for their report on ongoing engagement with us on these cases.We take these cases very seriously,” Jake Leon, communications director for DHHS, said Thursday.
He said the department is in contact with the teens at Bledsoe and with Tennessee authorities related to children’s health and services. ”The youths involved will receive individualized service plans to ensure their safety and determine the best course of action to get them on the road for success.” Leon said.