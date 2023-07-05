230706-news-smoke_ROY8189

The air had a hazy look Wednesday from the fires out west as seen looking toward the Jefferson Mills building and downtown by the Merrimack River in Manchester. The state has issued an air quality warning for the Seacoast for Thursday.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) is expecting air pollution concentrations to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive individuals in Coastal Rockingham County on Thursday, July 6.

NHDES officials are calling for an Air Quality Action Day and advise sensitive individuals in this area to take precautions to protect their health by limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.