The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is expanding availability of the monkeypox vaccine, state officials said Monday.
Those who are at high risk for infection or have had exposure to someone infected with the virus will be eligible for the JYNNEOS vaccine.
For individuals who do not have a health care provider, you can now call one of the eight Convenient MD locations providing vaccination: Belmont, Concord, Dover, Keene, Littleton, Manchester, Nashua and Portsmouth.
To be eligible for a vaccine in the state, individuals must live, work or have a primary health care provider in New Hampshire.
Four additional Convenient MD locations — in Bedford, Londonderry, Merrimack, Stratham, and Windham — will begin providing the JYNNEOS vaccine on Sept. 7.
The monkeypox virus continues to spread primarily through sexual networks among persons who identify as gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, health officials said.
“We recommend that anybody who has been exposed to the monkeypox virus and anybody who is at high risk for being exposed get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire’s state epidemiologist. “The JYNNEOS vaccine is safe and effective at preventing monkeypox. However, because it takes time for vaccine protection to develop and because no vaccine is 100% effective, people should continue take steps to reduce their chance for exposure and limit their number of sex partners.”