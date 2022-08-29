FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows mock-up vials labeled "Monkeypox vaccine\

Mock-up vials labeled “Monkeypox vaccine” are seen in this illustration taken May 25, 2022.

 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is expanding availability of the monkeypox vaccine, state officials said Monday.

Those who are at high risk for infection or have had exposure to someone infected with the virus will be eligible for the JYNNEOS vaccine.