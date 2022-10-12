Photo: 221013-news-ruralhealthgrants

As U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, left, and Courtney Gray Tanner, of Dartmouth Health, right, look on, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small on Wednesday announces the New Hampshire recipients of Emergency Rural Healthcare grants during a ceremony at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LEBANON — Four rural health care initiatives — including one on the campus of Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital that would create the first high-intensity residential treatment program in the Upper Valley for pregnant and parenting women — have received a total of $2.3 million in federal funding.

In a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Alice Peck Day, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced the New Hampshire recipients of the Emergency Rural Healthcare grants.