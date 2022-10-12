As U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, left, and Courtney Gray Tanner, of Dartmouth Health, right, look on, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small on Wednesday announces the New Hampshire recipients of Emergency Rural Healthcare grants during a ceremony at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital.
LEBANON — Four rural health care initiatives — including one on the campus of Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital that would create the first high-intensity residential treatment program in the Upper Valley for pregnant and parenting women — have received a total of $2.3 million in federal funding.
In a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Alice Peck Day, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced the New Hampshire recipients of the Emergency Rural Healthcare grants.
According to the USDA, the program provides up to $500 million in grant funding “to help broaden access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines, rural health care services, and food assistance through food banks and food distribution facilities.”
In New Hampshire, the largest grant — $1 million — went to Families Flourish Northeast, which will use the money to renovate the three-floor Homestead Building at APD and turn it into a treatment center where pregnant women can live with their children.
HealthFirst Family Care Center, which received $750,000 for modernization, security and access improvements at its facility in Franklin, also received $250,000 for reconfiguring and making its facility in Laconia more space efficient.
West Central Behavioral Health of Lebanon received $142,000 and Mid-State Health Center of Plymouth received $176,000.
Daisy Goodman, a doctor of nursing practice at Dartmouth Health and an assistant professor at Dartmouth College’s Geisel School of Medicine, said the residential treatment center is vitally needed.
Addiction, even overdose, among pregnant women is a serious health issue, she said, noting that the drug of choice is methamphetamines, where previously it had been opiates.
Goodman said women have told her that, until the Families Flourish Northeast Homestead project is completed, they can’t get the residential treatment help they need because doing so means being separated from their children.
Soon, said Goodman, the time will come “when people will not have to make that choice.”
At Dartmouth Health, Goodman said she has observed a rise in the percentage of babies born after being exposed “in utero” to drugs.
Over 12% of children born in 2021 were exposed, she said, adding she feared that for 2022 the rate “will be worse.”
Wendy Williams, on behalf of Mid-State Health and HealthFirst, said the USDA grants are a “game changer” and will let her organization help more people, including “the financially challenged, but working.”