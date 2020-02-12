CONCORD — State health officials have confirmed nine flu-related deaths in the Granite State so far this season.
Influenza-related deaths in New Hampshire are tracked by monitoring electronic death certificate filings, which are not always immediate, so it is unclear when the person died. The bureau described the victims as nine adults from Rockingham, Strafford and Hillsborough counties in its most recent weekly report, which includes data as of Feb. 1.
Influenza, commonly referred to as “flu”, is a viral infection spread by respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Flu activity is considered widespread in New Hampshire and 48 other states, health officials said.
In all, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates in its U.S. influenza report for the week ending Feb. 1 there have been at least 22 million influenza illnesses, 210,000 hospitalizations, and 12,000 deaths.
“Flu vaccine effectiveness estimates are not available yet this season, but vaccination is always the best way to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications,” the CDC said in the report.
The percentage of deaths from pneumonia and influenza fell to 7.1% from 7.2% nationally during week 4, the CDC reported.
Ten flu-associated pediatric deaths have been reported to the CDC over the last week. So far this season, 78 children in the U.S. have died from the flu, according to the CDC, the highest number of pediatric flu deaths reported at this point in the flu season since 2003, when the organization started tracking child flu deaths.
No pediatric flu-related deaths have been reported in New Hampshire, state health officials said.
State health officials maintain the influenza vaccine is still the best line of defense against getting the flu.