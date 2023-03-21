Legionella pneumophila bacteria, which are responsible for causing the pneumonic disease Legionnaires' disease, are seen in this 1978 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State health officials issued a warning Tuesday regarding a Legionnaire's disease outbreak in connection with a Lakes Region campground.
Officials with the Department of Health and Human Services say they have identified five people with Legionella pneumonia, commonly referred to as Legionnaire's disease, who stayed at the Meredith Woods and Clearwater Campground in Meredith before coming down with the illness between early fall 2021 and January 2023.
All five people were hospitalized as a result of the illness but have since recovered. No deaths have been reported, officials said in a news release.
State health officials are asking anyone who visited the campground and subsequently diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease -- or who knows someone who was -- to contact them to help with their investigation.
Officials with the Division of Public Health Services and the Department of Environmental Services is working to identify water system contamination at the campground and implement corrective actions to prevent further infections.
Legionella bacteria are commonly occurring environmental bacteria that can contaminate water systems. People can become infected from inhaling aerosolized water droplets contaminated with the bacteria from showers, hot tubs, faucets, cooling towers, misters, and decorative fountains. It is not spread by drinking or swimming in water, except in the instance of aspiration, and is not usually transmitted from one person to another.
Most people become infected by inhaling the bacteria from water droplets, officials said.
"Anybody choosing to stay at this facility should be aware of the ongoing outbreak investigation and potential risk for exposure to Legionella bacteria through the facility’s water system,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a statement Tuesday. “We are working with the facility and NHDES to implement a water management plan, prevent further water system contamination, and prevent future Legionella infections. Anybody who has stayed at this facility in the last couple of weeks and develops pneumonia or fever and respiratory symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, headache and muscles aches, should talk to their health care provider about testing for Legionella infection, which can impact treatment decisions.”
Environmental testing at the campground has shown Legionella bacteria contamination in the water system at several locations, and health officials say additional locations at the site could also be contaminated.
Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria. Most people exposed to Legionella will not get sick; however, it can cause severe illness and occasionally result in death. People do not spread Legionnaires’ disease to other people.
Symptoms are similar to other types of pneumonia and can include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches. While many people simply develop mild symptoms, if left untreated, Legionnaires' disease can be fatal, officials said.
Symptoms usually begin within 2 to 14 days after exposure to the bacteria. If an individual visited this area and develops symptoms within 14 days of their stay, they should contact their healthcare provider and seek medical attention and testing.
Anyone with information or questions about the outbreak is asked to call health officials at 603-271-4496 during business hours or 603-271-5300 after hours.
More than a dozen lawsuits brought by guests sickened by a 2018 outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at The Sands Resort hotel in Hampton were settled in early 2022.
Terms of the settlements were not disclosed.
The outbreak took place in the summer of 2018, landing 16 people in the hospital with pneumonia-like symptoms. Two died.
According to state health officials, the hot tub at the Sands Resort was the source of the illness that sickened visitors between June and August 2018.
A state report on an investigation into the outbreak found that “inadequate maintenance” of the hot tub and “other conditions within the facility, such as low hot water temperatures, may have favored the growth of legionella bacteria.”