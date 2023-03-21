Legionnaires' disease

Legionella pneumophila bacteria, which are responsible for causing the pneumonic disease Legionnaires' disease, are seen in this 1978 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials issued a warning Tuesday regarding a Legionnaire's disease outbreak in connection with a Lakes Region campground.

Officials with the Department of Health and Human Services say they have identified five people with Legionella pneumonia, commonly referred to as Legionnaire's disease, who stayed at the Meredith Woods and Clearwater Campground in Meredith before coming down with the illness between early fall 2021 and January 2023.