The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it is preparing for the potential spread of coronavirus.
"We have not yet identified any cases of COVID-19 in our state, and we have been working closely with our health care partners to be able to rapidly identify any individuals suspected of having COVID-19 in order to prevent further spread of this new virus,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a statement.
Chan said DHHS is talking to hospitals, emergency responders, community organizations, local health departments and public health partners to make sure they have the resources they need to respond "if and when the virus is present in New Hampshire.”
DHHS said in a news release it has:
• Activated its Incident Management Team to coordinate public health response with emergency services, homeland security officials, and other public health partners;
• Identified and investigated people with suspected COVID-19 and their close contacts;
• Implemented illness monitoring and quarantine for travelers returning from mainland China;
• Prepared and shipped specimens to the CDC for testing while working with CDC to do the testing locally;
• Provided technical guidance and information to health care and public health partners through health alerts, written guidance and webinars.
“This is a rapidly changing situation and we are working closely with our federal, state and local partners to collectively address the challenges of COVID-19,” Chan said.
DHHS recommends that Granite Staters stay home and avoid public places when sick; cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing; wash hands frequently; avoid being within 6 feet of a person who is sick; avoid sharing drinks, smoking/vaping devices, or other utensils or objects that may transmit saliva.