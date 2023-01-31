The stork likes to visit New Hampshire.
New Hampshire not only led the nation in the percentage gain of babies born in 2021 compared to 2016, but the state also led the baby boom during the pandemic, according to research released Tuesday.
“From 2020 to 2021, right after the height of the pandemic, New Hampshire also had the biggest increase” with 7% more births in 2021, said Nick VinZant, senior research analyst at QuoteWizard by LendingTree.
“I think people were in the house and ran out of other things to do,” he said in a phone interview from Seattle.
Parents in New Hampshire will pay nearly $13,000 on average this year for a year of infant care, according to worldpopulationreview.com.
Only 4 in 10 residents were born in New Hampshire — the fourth-lowest percentage of any state, Ken Johnson, senior demographer with the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire, said recently.
Since 2017, New Hampshire has recorded more deaths than births annually, Johnson said.
For the year ending July 2022, deaths exceeded births by about 2,000. That was offset by a net gain of 10,200 in migration, both from outside and inside the United States.
Overall, the state grew by 7,700, to 1,395,000 residents, Johnson said, citing U.S. Census data.
QuoteWizard analyzed provisional birth figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New Hampshire recorded 12,267 births in 2016 and 12,615 in 2021, a 3% increase.
Tennessee was the only other state to witness a gain.
The U.S. average dropped 7% during that span.
And VinZant dug into his numbers to show New Hampshire recorded a 7% increase – 842 more births – from 2020 to 2021.
Nationwide, births bottomed out during the pandemic’s first year.
“In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, fewer children were born than at any point in the last 36 years,” VinZant wrote in explaining his findings.
“However, in 2021, births went back up. We found that childbirth rates increased by nearly 2% between 2020 and 2021,” he said
