The stork likes to visit New Hampshire.

New Hampshire not only led the nation in the percentage gain of babies born in 2021 compared to 2016, but the state also led the baby boom during the pandemic, according to research released Tuesday.

Chelsie and Jeffrey Thibault of Jaffrey are shown with baby son Cayson, born at 12:36 a.m. Jan. 1 at Cheshire Medical Center. New Hampshire led the baby boom during the pandemic, according to research released Tuesday.