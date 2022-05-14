A worsening shortage of baby formula has desperate New Hampshire parents combing store shelves and online sellers — and sometimes paying exorbitant prices to feed their little ones.
Americans have gotten used to shortages, mostly because of supply-chain issues, since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
But this shortage is different.
“This isn’t an inconvenience. This is a full-blown crisis,” said Karen Munsell, supervisor of Our Place, a program of Catholic Charities NH for new mothers.
Munsell has been taking calls from desperate parents who can’t find the specialty formulas their babies need — people like Jennifer Vasquez of Merrimack, a mother of three.
Her youngest child, Alejandro, who was born on March 29, is allergic to cow’s milk. He needs to have Neocate, a specialized infant formula with pre- and probiotics.
But the formula is hard to find — and expensive when Vasquez does find it.
She recently ordered four cans from a company online at a cost of $205; another company wanted $400 for the same product. Each can lasts two days.
On Friday, her pediatrician referred her to a distributor in Texas that would sell her 26 cans and she called to place the order. “Five minutes later, it was gone,” she said.
“It’s very scary and very stressful,” Vasquez said.
She checks social media groups, where people post where certain brands are available. “Some people are selling it just to help people,” she said. “Other people are making profits off of it.”
‘Panic buying’
The baby formula crisis began in February, when Abbott, one of the largest manufacturers, issued a voluntary recall for Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, powdered formula products manufactured in its Sturgis, Mich., plant. That came after four babies who had ingested the formula produced there became sick from a bacterial infection, and two died.
The plant was shut down and the federal Food and Drug Administration is investigating. An investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been closed and no additional cases have been identified.
Munsell remembers hearing about the Abbott recall on TV the morning it was announced. “It stopped me in my tracks and immediately, I knew it was going to be a problem,” she said.
The federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children (WIC) distributes Similac nationwide, Munsell said, “so you’ve got millions of people around the country all using Similac formula.”
“I knew it was going to be a crisis,” she said. “I knew there was going to be panic buying.”
And, she admits, “As soon as I got into the office, we joined in on the panic buying.”
Her administrative assistant visited local stores, buying up as much formula as possible, while Munsell got online to purchase what she could for their clients. “We knew that this was going to be a problem of supply,” she said.
Three months later, things have only gotten worse. The recalls prompted parents to switch to other brands, resulting in formula shortages across the board.
Supply chain issues related to the pandemic, federal trade restrictions and a limited number of companies making baby formula have all exacerbated the problem, according to a recent analysis by the New York Times.
“We definitely have a lot of worried parents,” said Christine Arsnow, vice president of the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Arsnow, a Concord pediatrician, advises parents to call their pediatricians for help in navigating the current shortages. “They may be able to point you in a direction that can help,” she said.
The AAP warns parents not to dilute powdered baby formula with extra water to make it last longer, since that can cause dangerously low sodium levels in infants, Arsnow said. It’s also dangerous to make your own formula, she said. “There’s just so much potential for risk, and infants are so fragile in what they can and cannot tolerate,” she said.
The Better Business Bureau is also warning parents to beware of online scams by people offering to sell baby formula but never delivering the product.
Our Place’s Munsell said her agency continues to buy any formula it can find to offer it to clients for free.
Karimot Shobukanla, a Manchester mother, said the help from Our Place has been a godsend for her baby girl, Gracious, who was born on Jan. 24.
She recalls getting an email from Munsell when the recall was announced, alerting her to check the formula she had on hand. Sure enough, it was all part of the recall.
“I was kind of scared because she had taken them,” she said.
Baby Gracious had no ill effects from eating the recalled formula, her mom said.
But it was the start of a search for formula for Shobukanla. “I went to different stores and I couldn’t find it,” she said. “I was scared, because we are talking about babies. You can’t substitute other stuff.”
Our Place has given her big cans of formula that have gotten her through so far. And Gracious is growing and thriving.
Committed to helping
Munsell said her agency is committed to helping parents take care of their infants.
“Our hearts are with these moms who are just frantic, trying to figure out how to feed their babies,” she said.
“This is the essential nutrition that their babies need, not just for their body growth but for their brain development,” she said. “In the first year of life, their brain grows the most that it’s going to do their entire life. And if it’s not getting the proper nutrients, they are going to have issues.”
Our Place, which is currently serving 72 families in the Manchester and Nashua areas, has gotten funding support from Catholic Charities’ emergency funds. And the community has offered support as well, such as the woman who last week donated $200 in cash to help a mom buy baby formula, Munsell said.
Last week, the Biden administration announced steps to address the formula shortage, including increasing imports and calling on federal and state authorities to “crack down on any price gouging and unfair market practices.”
In a statement issued last week, Abbott said it was planning to increase the volume of formula it produces for the U.S. at a manufacturing plant in Ireland, and to boost production of liquid formula made in this country.
The company also said no link has been proven between the deadly bacterial infections in infants and its products. “After a thorough review of all available data, there is no evidence to link our formulas to these infant illnesses,” it said in the news release.
The company said it could restart production at its Michigan plant within two weeks if the FDA gives its approval, and it would take six to eight weeks for products to hit store shelves.