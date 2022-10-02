Celebration of courage and supportive community is the hallmark of the MSABC experience.
THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of New Hampshire Presented by Concord Imaging Center will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Memorial Field in Concord.
We are celebrating 30 years of impact and inspiration. Registration for the statewide New Hampshire event begins at 11 a.m. and the walk is set to start at 1 p.m. Online pre-registration is strongly encouraged.
The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign unites communities, companies, and individuals with a collective goal to end breast cancer as we know it. Our noncompetitive walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement — providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, and families alike.
This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates its 30th anniversary and will take place in more than 150 communities nationwide. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates survivors and thrivers, funds lifesaving breast cancer research and is committed to advancing health equity through programs and services, believing that all people have a fair and just opportunity to live a longer, healthier life free from breast cancer — regardless of how much money they make, the color of their skin, their sexual orientation, gender identity, their disability status, or where they live.
Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research; provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk; and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.
Since 1993, supporters have raised nearly $1 billion nationwide. Last year, 1,500 walkers in New Hampshire helped to raise more than $402,000 and our participants represented every county in New Hampshire.
“The American Cancer Society is the trusted leader in the fight to end breast cancer, with the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation,” said Courtenay Needham, Director of Development. “Breast cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world, with approximately 287,850 women and 2,710 men who will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. We are so thankful for our walkers in over 150-plus communities across the nation who helped raise more than $35 million to help end breast cancer in 2021. We hope to surpass this number in 2022, to save lives, celebrate lives and continue to lead the fight to a world without cancer.”
“Making Strides Against Breast Cancer allows communities in New Hampshire to come together to celebrate the courage of survivors and offer a tribute to those we have lost to breast cancer,” said Nancy Mathis, Senior Development Manager. “We are the only organization that integrates advocacy, discovery, and patient support to measurably improve the lives of cancer patients and their families. The American Cancer Society and Making Strides offer the most opportunities to impact breast cancer in your community. We make it easy for anyone, anywhere, to personally make a lifesaving impact and support the mission of the American Cancer Society by joining our walk or donating.”
To learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event and how you can become involved, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/NH or contact Nancy Mathis at 603-518-6263 or Nancy.Mathis@cancer.org.
About the ACS
The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more, visit cancer.org.