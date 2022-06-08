Apparently Granite Staters took the slogan “Stay. Work. Play.” to heart the past couple years.
The pandemic delivered a surprise in New Hampshire: a 7% increase in births from 2019 to 2021 — the largest increase in the nation, according to a study by Pew Trusts.
According to the study, only 13 states had an increase in births over the same two-year span. All six New England states reported increases, with the Granite State and Tennessee the only two states with more births last year than in 2014 — the last time births rose nationally.
Births declined in most states during the pandemic, data showed.
Gov. Chris Sununu said Granite State residents have long believed New Hampshire is “the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”
“This latest study reinforces that, highlighting that people are moving to New Hampshire to start a family because of our low taxes, high quality of life, and safe communities,” Sununu said in a statement.
Across the United States, the number of births rose for the first time in seven years, according to data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics. There were 3,659,289 babies born in 2021, a 1% increase over 2020.
Before the latest change, the number of births had been decreasing by an average of 2% per year.
The report did not explain why the number of births increased, but Pew Research Center polls suggest Americans put off having children at the start of the pandemic because of public health and economic uncertainty, which led experts to suggest the rise in the number of births could represent a rebound.
Pew said more highly educated couples in their 30s chose to use the opportunities presented through remote work to start a family.
Massachusetts saw 69,142 births in 2021, a rise of just .04% from two years ago. Connecticut saw a 4% increase, Rhode Island births rose 3% and births in Maine were up almost 2%.
California, Hawaii and New Mexico saw the steepest declines in birth rates.
Along with the six New England states, births increased between 2019 and 2021 in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released in May.
Births fell by more than 5% in eight states, including by nearly 6% in West Virginia and California, by 7% in Hawaii and 9% in New Mexico.