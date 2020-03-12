Two health care companies could face millions in fines after selling “illegal health insurance” in the Granite State, according to the New Hampshire Insurance Department.
On Tuesday, Insurance Commissioner Chris Nicolopoulos ordered Aliera Healthcare Inc. and Trinity HealthShare Inc. to demonstrate why the department should not fully halt its operations, revoke business licenses and levy fines, according to a statement.
Aliera, which is not licensed as an insurance company in New Hampshire, has been administering and marketing health coverage on behalf of Trinity, which operates as a health care sharing ministry, according to the state.
In a health care sharing ministry, members pay premiums and voluntarily agree to share their medical expenses in accordance with their Christian beliefs, according to Trinity’s website.
In October, the department ordered the companies to stop issuing new plans or renewing coverage in the state after receiving dozens of complaints. About 1,400 New Hampshire residents have signed up for the plans.
A full cease-and-desist order would force the companies to cancel all active plans and withdraw all their operations from the state. The Insurance Department declined comment Thursday morning, citing the litigation.
Aliera said the state issued the first cease-and-desist order without a hearing as required under state law, according to a statement sent to the Union Leader Thursday night.
"This procedural backpedal also shows the department made a mistake in trying to stop us from providing New Hampshire residents with a more affordable alternative to traditional health insurance," the company said.
The company is confident it will "prevail under impartial judicial review."
According to the Insurance Department, many thought they were signing up for health insurance, only to find their claims were denied because of preexisting conditions or because the claims were deemed inappropriate for a "Christian lifestyle."
“These consumers agreed to pay a monthly amount to Aliera for which they were led to believe would cover specified health care expenses as included with the membership guidelines and marketing materials,” the department wrote in the order. “Ultimately, Aliera and/or Trinity failed to pay the medical claims submitted by these consumers prompting them to contact the NHID to facilitate a resolution.”
An investigation found Trinity and Aliera failed to meet key federal and state standards, including a requirement that they be formed before Dec. 31, 1999. Trinity was formed on June 27, 2018, with no members, according to the department.
Both companies have requested hearings on the cease-and-desist order.
Trinity doesn’t engage in the insurance business or transact insurance in New Hampshire, wrote attorney Jacqueline T. Menk, in a letter seeking a hearing.
“The order, if upheld, would violate Trinity’s and its members’ constitutional rights and directly impede constitutionally-protected religious freedom rights, due process rights, and the supremacy clause,” she wrote.
Trinity’s sharing ministry is derived from “a long-standing — much prior to 1999 — Anabaptist tradition and ministries,” according to a letter from attorney Alexander J. Gonzales, representing Aliera.
A hearing with both companies has been scheduled for May 4 and 11.