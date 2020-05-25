To ensure that all children who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can learn similarly to their peers in the classroom, a group of parents is working with the New Hampshire Department of Education to develop teaching models based on national guidelines.
The parents include Heather and John Holt of Dummer, whose 3 1/2-year-old daughter, Marie, has been diagnosed with bilateral sensorineural hearing loss.
The condition, her mom explained, prevents Marie from hearing all sounds of speech, and thus inhibits her learning language. It is of “low occurrence” in New Hampshire, Holt added, and also sometimes not fully understood nor consistently and adequately addressed in schools.
But for Marie and other deaf and hard-of-hearing children in the Granite State, the present is bright with hope, said Holt on May 21, because in 2019, Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law House Bill 631, which establishes “a deaf child's bill of rights and an advisory council on the education of deaf children.”
Additionally, “All Together Now- New Hampshire,” which is a two year initiative funded through a grant from the NH DOE, is working to adopt the recommendations of the National Association of State Directors of Special Education's “Optimizing Outcomes for Students who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing."
All Together Now-NH has retained the Holts; Korin Suarez of the Lakes Region; and a parent from the Seacoast to be members of its Parent Leadership Team.
The parent team has recently launched a confidential statewide survey through which, Holt said, it seeks to “understand parents’ journeys from birth and the Early Hearing Detection Screening through transitioning their children from high school into employment.”
Holt, who has degrees in communication disorders, guidance counseling and play therapy, said it may sound “silly” now, but neither she nor her husband, who is a STEM professor at White Mountains Community College in Berlin, at first thought Marie’s turning of her head wasn’t in response to specific language, but merely to noise.
The challenge of parents of deaf/hard-of-hearing children, said John Holt, is “having your community understand that any hearing loss, any visual loss, entails accommodations” in the classroom. A person who is hard of hearing must rely on a hearing aid, or two, he said.
And, John Holt added, the hearing aids merely amplify the background noise, rather than clarify it.
But given the right technology and teaching, Heather Holt and John Holt are confident that Marie will not only learn language, but as a result of it, she will “thrive” in life.
“We want her (Marie) to be a taxpayer,” Heather Holt said.
“The buzz word in all of this is access,” Heather Holt continued, referring to the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, that she said requires schools to provide access to deaf/hard-of-hearing students that is equal to that of students who do not have hearing loss.
Suarez, who has four daughters, three of whom are deaf or hard of hearing, said “Every parent has such unique circumstances.”
“My concern is often for my one hearing daughter,” said Suarez, because “she is the one left out as the others are learning sign and going to a school for the deaf. I would like the unique needs of every family with a D/HH child to be taken into consideration and being on the ATN Parent team is a way I can help ensure this happens throughout our state.”
To learn more about All Together Now-New Hampshire, and/or to take the parent survey, go to https://alltogethernownh.com/.