As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Tuesday evening on recommendations for states to use in deciding who should be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine, health officials around New Hampshire were firming up plans to vaccinate those Granite Staters who wish to get a COVID shot.
The state Department of Health and Human Services and two large pharmacies will lead the first wave of vaccines in New Hampshire, which will likely focus on health care workers, emergency responders and people in nursing homes.
Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Jake Leon said once the vaccine is approved by the Federal Drug Administration for emergency use, and supplies of the vaccine can be made, New Hampshire will get some limited quantity of vaccines.
Health care workers and people living in nursing homes will be among the first to get vaccinated in New Hampshire, Leon said, following the guidelines a CDC panel voted for on Tuesday.
For now, the state’s hospitals are focusing on getting their own staff immunized.
“Eventually, we would hope that every staff member will take advantage of getting vaccinated,” said Catholic Medical Center spokeswoman Lauren Collins-Cline. “We will also be working closely with the state and our local public health partners to support them as the vaccine becomes more widely available.”
National pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens got contracts from the CDC to vaccinate residents of long-term care facilities and their staffs, and Leon said almost all the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities will likely work with one of these pharmacies to get vaccines.
Leon explained it is not yet certain how many vaccine doses New Hampshire will get at the outset, so the number of people in the first group to get shots cannot yet be determined.
Once more vaccine comes to New Hampshire, “essential workers” will likely be next to receive vaccines, along with people whose health conditions put them at high risk for complications from COVID-19, and those over the age of 65.
More shipments of the vaccine will keep coming, and more people will get the shots, Leon said.
Once the vaccine is more widely available, local public health agencies and other health care providers will be involved, Leon said, including hospitals and urgent care clinics like Convenient MD and Clear Choice MD.
“This will be a massive undertaking that will require an all-hands-on-deck approach to get it to as many people who need it as quickly as possible,” Leon said. “Eventually, we expect that the COVID-19 vaccine will be similar to the flu shot, widely available at hospitals, provider practices and pharmacies.”
“We’ve been actively planning with the state for serval months now,” said Jaime Hoebeke, chief strategy officer of the Manchester Health Department, one of 13 regional public health networks in New Hampshire.
Hoebeke said Manchester is planning to eventually set up a drive-thru vaccination program, similar to the drive-thru flu vaccine clinics held earlier this fall.
“Once we receive vaccine, we’ll be ready and prepared to distribute it,” Hoebeke said.