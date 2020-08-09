CONCORD — State health officials said an adult in Bow has tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, the second case of the mosquito-borne disease reported in New Hampshire this year.
The person was not hospitalized and is doing well, but experienced fever and mild neurological symptoms, health officials said.
Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. According to state health officials, this is New Hampshire’s eleventh case of the virus since it was first reported in the Granite State in 2013.
There are no vaccines to prevent JCV and treatment consists of supportive care.
“Jamestown Canyon Virus is one of three different infections that can be transmitted through the bite of a mosquito in New Hampshire,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan in a statement. “This is the second infection identified in NH this year, and the risk for mosquito-transmitted infections will only increase through the summer and fall until there is a mosquito-killing hard frost. New Hampshire residents and visitors need to continue to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”
The “arbo-viral risk level” for Bow — defined as the risk of transmission of infections to people from mosquitoes — is now considered high.
The surrounding towns of Goffstown, Dunbarton, Hopkinton, and Allenstown will increase to moderate, while the risk level for Hooksett, Pembroke and Concord will remain moderate, health officials said
Early symptoms of JCV include fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.
People infected with JCV or other mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis can develop a more serious central nervous system disease like meningitis or encephalitis, health officials said.