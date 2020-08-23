CONCORD - State health officials said an adult in Dunbarton has tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, the third case of the mosquito-borne disease reported in New Hampshire this year.
The person was hospitalized with a fever and a headache, but has since been discharged and is at home recovering, health officials said.
Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. According to state health officials, this is New Hampshire’s 12th case of the virus since it was first reported in the Granite State in 2013.
There are no vaccines to prevent JCV and treatment consists of supportive care.
“This is the third detection of Jamestown Canyon Virus infection in our state this year, and the risk for Jamestown Canyon Virus and other mosquito-transmitted viral infections will only increase until there is a mosquito-killing hard frost in the fall,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan in a statement. ““All three of the mosquito-transmitted infections able to be acquired in NH can cause severe neurologic illness, and it remains important for residents and visitors to protect themselves and their families by preventing mosquito bites.”
The “arbo-viral risk level” for Dunbarton — defined as the risk of transmission of infections to people from mosquitoes — is now considered high.
The risk for Weare will increase to moderate, while the risk level for the surrounding towns of Hooksett, Hopkinton and Goffstown will remain moderate, health officials said. The risk level for Bow will remain high.
Early symptoms of JCV include fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.
People infected with JCV or other mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis can develop a more serious central nervous system disease like meningitis or encephalitis, health officials said.
Anyone with questions about vector-borne illnesses can call the DPHS Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at (603) 271-4496 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information can also be found online at www.dhhs.nh.gov and www.cdc.gov.