State health officials are rolling out a mobile vaccine van this week to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it is partnering with ConvenientMD on the NH Mobile Vaccine Van initiative. The van is available upon request for groups of all sizes, and will provide free vaccination clinics in communities across the state, health officials said in a news release.
The first clinic featuring the van is scheduled for 8 a.m.-3 p.m. this Thursday, July 15, at the Roundabout Diner in Portsmouth.
A second clinic featuring the van is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sunapee Farmers Market.
“We are working with our community partners to identify potential locations to offer the COVID-19 vaccines in every corner of the state,” Tricia Tilley, director of the state DHHS Division of Public Health Services, said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with ConvenientMD to truly make vaccinations as convenient as possible. The mobile vaccine van can go anywhere people live and work, meeting people where they are. No matter where you live, what language you speak, or what hours you work, the Mobile Vaccine Van makes it easy to get a vaccine that protects you, your family, and your community.”
All three FDA authorized vaccines will be available (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson). Translation services will also be available.
The van will operate throughout the summer, officials said, and is available to organizations, such as businesses, religious organizations, and community groups. The van is also available for community events such as festivals, neighborhood block parties and farmers markets, all at no cost.