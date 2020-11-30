Long ranked as one of the healthiest states in the country, New Hampshire received high scores in a recent study of health outcomes for minorities.
New Hampshire placed first among the 50 states in the health status of adults, with Blacks as a whole healthier than Whites in the Granite State, according to Health Opportunity and Equity Initiative, or HOPE for short.
Hispanics, however, did not do as well as Black and Whites in most categories where race and ethnicity were scored.
HOPE reported that two-thirds of Black adults in New Hampshire — 67% — had very good or excellent health, compared to 59% of Whites and 56% of Hispanics.
The other top-performing states for health outcomes behind New Hampshire are Washington, California, Oregon and Idaho.
“Our being ranked high makes sense to me given our Live Free or Die spirit, which, I believe, stems from the decency of New Hampshire’s citizens,” Manchester resident James McKim, president of the Manchester branch of the NAACP, said in an email.
He also said most minorities live in southern New Hampshire, which tends to have more access to health care and a greater focus on health care. He wondered if differences exist for populations north of Concord.
But an activist in the Hispanic community said many factors contribute to the disparities that Hispanics experience in health care.
Many Hispanics work at jobs with little or poor health coverage, said Manchester community activist Eva Castillo. Some don’t think care received at the emergency room is worth the cost, so they avoid going. And depending on the doctor, treatment is different for people who speak with an accent, she said.
“It’s really frustrating,” Castillo said. “With discrimination, we can see and we can sense it.”
Some other findings:
Nationally, 391 out of 100,000 people die prematurely, meaning between the ages of 25 and 64. In New Hampshire, the rate for Hispanic deaths is 159, compared to 280 for Blacks and 386 for Whites.
New Hampshire minorities fare poorly in infant mortality: 11.6 per 1,000 live births, compared to 7.4 for Hispanics and 3.9 for Whites. The national rate is 5.8.
93% of New Hampshire Blacks and Asians have affordable health care, compared to 91% of Whites and 83% of Hispanics.
New Hampshire scored in the top five among each of five domains used to gauge health opportunity and equity: health outcomes, first; social and economic factors, fourth; community and safety factors, third; physical environment, second; access to health care, fifth.
The executive director of the nonprofit organization that released the HOPE initiative, Dr. Gail Christopher, said she can’t explain why New Hampshire does so well. But states with small minority populations in general seem to show less disparity in health outcomes, said Christopher, director of the National Collaborative for Health Equity.
She said the effort attempts to go beyond the conversation of health disparities based on race and income, which has become established fact. Rather, it focuses on racial disparities in 27 determinants of health, everything from access to health care, livable incomes, homeownership, education and liquor store density.
New Hampshire does show some possible racial disparities in COVID-19.
According to the state website COVID-19 dashboard, Blacks and Hispanics together comprise about 5% of the state population. While their COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates (11% for both) are higher than their population, the percentage of deaths of Blacks and Hispanics match their percentage of the population as a whole.
The dashboard cautions that data is incomplete when it comes to race and ethnicity of COVID-19 infections, hospitalization and deaths.
If COVID-19 rates are higher for New Hampshire minorities, that could be attributed to their higher percentage as essential workers in the service industry, Christopher said. That would make them more susceptible to exposure.
The HOPE initiative is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and led by the National Collaborative for Health Equity and the Texas Health Institute, in partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center on Society and Health.