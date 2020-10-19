Members of the state’s congressional delegation say New Hampshire is getting $1.75 million to set up a new family drug court program.
The grant will fund a Family Treatment Court (FTC) pilot project in Sullivan County to improve access to services for children and families experiencing abuse and neglect, as well as those facing substance abuse and mental health issues.
This will be New Hampshire’s first FTC and serve as a pilot program for potential additional FTCs in other counties throughout the state.
“This new pilot program is vital for New Hampshire, which has been among the hardest-hit states by the opioid epidemic for far too long," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, said in a statement. “We know all too well that the impact of substance use disorder isn’t limited to the person struggling -- it’s felt by the entire family. The Family Treatment Court program will be critical for Sullivan County families in the short-term, and important for families throughout the state in the long-term as we use the outcomes of this pilot program to shape more response options in other regions throughout New Hampshire.”
The delegation also announced $326,150 for Carroll County through the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program. The funding will go to helping to connect social workers or mental health professionals with law enforcement officers when someone is in crisis.
Lawmakers “must do everything we can to meet Granite Staters struggling with substance misuse," said Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
“These federal grants will help strengthen our state’s family drug court system, our response to emergencies involving substance misuse or mental illness, and substance abuse treatment programs for incarcerated individuals,” said Hassan.
“Substance use disorders and mental health challenges are pressing issues facing New Hampshire communities, and they require thoughtful, comprehensive solutions,” said Congresswoman Annie Kuster. “Treating addiction as a family issue, providing substance abuse treatment to justice-involved individuals to prepare them for a healthy reintegration into society, and de-escalating encounters between people who are experiencing mental health issues and law enforcement are all critical steps to improving the health and wellbeing of New Hampshire as a whole.”
“These federal funds will help individuals struggling with addiction and open the door to treatment and recovery when they come in contact with the justice system,” said Congressman Chris Pappas. “New Hampshire drug courts play an important role in giving individuals another chance, allowing them to take control of their lives, and ensuring they can make positive choices that lead to better outcomes.”