New Hampshire will receive more than $12.3 million in federal grants to help protect children and families from lead-based paint.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants have been awarded to the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, the city of Nashua and Sullivan County.
The funding is part of $165 million being awarded nationally to 44 state and local government agencies in 23 states. The announcement comes during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, which runs through Oct. 31.
“A healthy start at home translates to a successful life outside of the home,” said David Tille, HUD New England Regional Administrator, in a statement. “HUD is committed to working with our New Hampshire grantees to eradicate lead paint poisoning to make sure our homes are safe and ensure positive outcomes for families and their kids.”
“I would like to thank HUD for awarding more than $12.3 million to the NH Housing Finance Authority and communities across New Hampshire,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a statement. “This effort, combined with the state’s Lead Paint Remediation Fund we created in our last state budget, will make a significant difference in ensuring households across the state are protected from lead poisoning and other health hazards.”
The New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority was awarded $4,275,542 in Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant program funding, and $700,000 in Healthy Homes funding. The funds will be used to address lead hazards in 226 housing units.
The City of Nashua was awarded $5 million in Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant program funding, and $700,000 in Healthy Homes funding. The funds will be used to address lead hazards in 250 housing units in the Gate City.
“The City of Nashua is thankful for the opportunity to continue to provide funding for low-income families to have a healthy and lead-safe place to call home,” said Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess in a statement. “Preventing lead poisoning is especially important at this time when children are spending more time than ever at home. This grant will allow us to make a significant impact on our older housing stock and protect hundreds of children from the irreversible effects of lead poisoning.”
Sullivan County was awarded $1,303,524 in Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant program funding and $400,000 in Healthy Homes funding.