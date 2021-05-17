Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks “in any setting,” New Hampshire fishermen are hoping the agency will change its mandate for their industry.
The CDC on Jan. 29 issued a federal order requiring all persons to wear masks on all public transportation “conveyances” and transportation hubs to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The agency’s website subsequently detailed that the mask order applies to anyone traveling on “commercial maritime vessels.” That lumped fishing vessels in with public transportation such as cargo ships, ferries, river cruise ships and charter fishing trips.
“It’s a major concern,” said Linda Hunt, general manager of Yankee Fishermen’s Cooperative in Seabrook, which has 75 members. “You’re talking about the safety of people.”
Wearing a mask on a fishing boat, she said, is “dangerous.”
Here’s why: Fishing boats have loud diesel motors that make it difficult for crew members to hear one another, Hunt said. So they often rely on lip-reading to work together safely, she said.
She knows of one fisherman who recently injured his hand after he misunderstood what a crew member was saying to him because they were wearing masks, she said.
Meanwhile, the sea spray means your mask is wet all the time, making it difficult to breathe, she said.
What would Hunt tell CDC officials if she could? “I’d say they’re putting these fishermen’s lives at stake, and somebody has to take a hard look at the reality of what they’re implementing and figure out the right thing to do,” she said.
Last week, Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, urged CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky to change the mask mandate for fishermen.
At a Senate hearing on the federal government’s COVID-19 response, held two days before the CDC issued its new mask guidelines for vaccinated individuals, Hassan asked Walensky to get new guidance out for fishermen as quickly as possible.
“Not only is a wet mask dangerous out on the open water, but because of the noise — both the wind and the equipment — these guys are used to relying on kind of sign language on the boat, and with the mask on, they really can’t. And it’s a real safety issue,” she said.
Murkowski likewise said the mandate is “a safety hazard” for fishermen in her state. “You’re out on a boat, the winds are howling, your masks are soggy wet,” she said. “Tell me how anybody thinks this is a sane and a sound policy,” she said.
“We are in the process of finalizing industry-specific guidelines for exactly this reason,” Walensky said.
The U.S. Coast Guard issued a safety bulletin on March 22 about the federal mask order for all commercial vessels.
The Coast Guard is charged with enforcing federal rules, said Petty Officer Briana Carter from the U.S.C.G. First District office in Boston. “Whatever the federal regulations are, that’s what we have to enforce,” she said.
They do get updates all the time, Carter said. The current mask mandate for transportation is supposed to extend until mid-September, “but that can always change depending on whatever new information comes from CDC,” she said.
Hunt said none of her fishermen have been ticketed for not wearing masks, but she said they do worry when they see the Coast Guard coming. “We all understand that the Coast Guard has to do what their bosses tell them, but somebody needs to tell their bosses that they need to put an exception over here,” she said.
Fishing is a dangerous, difficult job, and government regulations haven’t made it any easier, Hunt said.
“Let’s put it this way: Fishermen are just used to the government trying to put them out of business,” she said.
“We used to have 100 or so groundfishing boats,” she said. “How many have we got in the state of New Hampshire now? Maybe five?”
But those who choose this work love what they do, she said. “Once you get a taste of it, you’ve got the salt water running through your blood,” she said.
Hunt was a gillnet fisherman for 18 years, then quit for a time before returning to the cooperative as general manager. Her 21-year-old son is a sea clammer.
“It takes a certain kind of hard-working person to do this,” Hunt said. “Not somebody that was sitting at home on video games when they were growing up. It’s a breed of person, and unfortunately, the way the rules and regulations are coming down, they’re making this breed of person extinct.”