Video: Fitness tests often use a modified push-up to assess women's upper-body strength, but most healthy women are capable of performing full push-ups.

Embed code:

Video: The wall push-up is a good starter move for people with sore wrists or little experience with standard push-ups.

Video: To increase your shoulders' range of motion, try slightly twisting your hands outward during each push-up.

Embed code:

What you are about to read is a call to arms - and shoulders and pecs and abs, a guide to why almost all of us should be doing more push-ups and how to do them well.

Push-ups are a fundamental human movement. Babies push up to see their world. Adults push up to rise from chairs. Push-ups, as exercise, build strong, capable muscles in our upper-body, back and core.