Nonresidents of the Granite State are no longer eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in New Hampshire, state health officials announced Monday.
Under a previous version of the state’s vaccine eligibility rules, anyone owning property in New Hampshire, including second homeowners and landlords living out-of-state, was eligible to get vaccinated in the Granite State.
After New Hampshire Public Radio first reported on the residency loophole on Sunday, state health officials announced Monday they were releasing updated guidance specifying that only New Hampshire residents are eligible.
According to state health officials, individuals will need to bring at least one of the following documents with them to their appointment to receive a vaccine:
• A valid, unexpired NH driver license or Non-Driver ID card;
• A payroll check, payroll document, or employment contract showing the individual’s legal New Hampshire address, dated within the last 60 days;
• Or a government-issued payment (i.e. social security), showing an individual’s legal New Hampshire address, dated within the last 60 days.
Since Friday, just under 200,000 citizens signed up for the vaccination as part of Phase 1B, and over 60% have already scheduled a location and time for their first shot.
“The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the largest logistical undertakings our state has ever faced,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a statement. “Our teams are working around the clock and our systems have worked as designed and ahead of schedule. New Hampshire is ready to administer the vaccinations as fast as the federal government supplies it.”
The state currently receives an average shipment of 17,000 doses per week. If production and shipments increase, the state will move up appointment slots as quickly as vaccines become available.
The first vaccinations for those within Phase 1B will be administered Tuesday, Jan. 26.