MANCHESTER — Norovirus was contributing cause in the death of a Hillsborough County resident who died after attending an event at a Puritan Backroom function hall Nov. 24, the state chief medical examiner's office said Tuesday.
The office completed its final report Tuesday after conducting an autopsy last month. The person who died was among more than a dozen who fell ill with a gastrointestinal illness after attending a private event at the popular restaurant and conference center, according to health officials.
The medical examiner's office said the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services would be releasing no further information about the person who died, citing federal and state privacy laws.
“We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the person who passed away,” said Beth Daley, the chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, in a statement.
Eighteen people wound up sick after the Nov. 24 event, said Erik Zink, a co-owner of the restaurant. Health officials have yet to determine what caused them to get sick.
“Because norovirus is so transmissible, it can be difficult to determine what may have been the source of these illnesses,” said Jake Leon, a spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services.
On Nov. 27, DHHS asked the city Health Department to inspect the restaurant and banquet hall after learning of the outbreak.
One of the most popular restaurants in Manchester, the Puritan Backroom is partially owned by Chris Pappas, the first-term Democratic congressman who represents the 1st Congressional District. The banquet facility hosts events ranging from bridal showers to political rallies.
In an email to the Union Leader, Zink said the restaurant has communicated its condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased.
Zink stressed that the state doesn’t know how the norovirus was spread. No Puritan workers or people who attended were sick at the time of the event.
Every year in the United States, about 20 million people get hit with bouts of vomiting and diarrhea because of stomach and intestinal inflammation attributed to norovirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Between 570 and 800 people die each year from the highly contagious virus, mostly young children and the elderly.
The CDC said most outbreaks are in healthcare facilities such as nursing homes and hospitals. About half of all food-borne illnesses can be traced to norovirus, the agency said.
State officials say no ongoing norovirus risk exists at the Puritan Backroom.
“The Puritan is confident that we are doing everything we can to maintain those safe and best practices everyday. We will continue to work with public health officials and thank them for their diligent response,” Zink wrote.
He said food was prepared in the restaurant kitchen and taken to the banquet facility across the parking lot.
State and city health officials did not announce the norovirus outbreak at the time they became aware of it. WMUR-TV broadcast a brief report about the outbreak in early December, saying it took place at an unnamed Manchester function hall on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
A city official said public announcements are used only when an ongoing danger exists.
“In this incident, there was no ongoing hazard,” said Philip Alexakos, chief operations officer at the Manchester Health Department. “If we found an imminent hazard, we would have taken action. We don’t want to take action without merit.” He provided the Union Leader with a report of the Nov. 27 inspection.
NOTE: The date of the inspector's signature on page 2 is incorrect, it should be dated Nov. 27, 2019.
Alexakos said city inspectors determined line workers were following proper food-handling practices. None of the workers was sick on the day of the outbreak, he said.
Zink said the Puritan Backroom welcomed the Health Department inspection. Nothing improper was discovered, so the restaurant didn’t change operations, he said.
Zink said the state was unable to attribute the outbreak to a single food item. The state only said it is often difficult to pinpoint the cause of such outbreaks.
“It doesn’t seem attached to food,” Zink said. “It can happen through human contact.”
Alexakos said the state is the lead investigator and interviewed people who attended the event to determine food eaten by those who became sick, Alexakos said.
The state will provide a copy of its findings when completed, Leon said. The DHHS spokesman said the state has reported the outbreak to the CDC’s National Outbreak Reporting System.
The city Health Department has received no complaints about food-borne illnesses at the Backroom since the November incident, Alexakos said.
Norovirus outbreaks in restaurants are rare, Alexakos said. They are more likely to occur in close-quarters settings such as nursing homes, childcare and group living facilities.
The virus is not airborne. It can exist on surfaces and spreads rapidly. A small amount can produce symptoms.
Outbreaks are also more common in winter. In restaurants, communal food sources such as buffets represent a higher risk, Alexakos said.
Improper food handling is the biggest factor in the spread of pathogens.
“If we see bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat food, that would be a very high risk factor,” Alexakos said.
That was one of the issues highlighted Jan. 29, 2019, when city inspectors made an unannounced inspection at the Puritan Backroom, according to city inspection reports.
“Employee observed using his bare hands to grab cooked french fries for customer service,” wrote the city inspector. That bare-hand contact was one of three critical violations that resulted in a grade of 86 and two follow up inspections. The other critical violations were ice dumped into a sink reserved for hand-washing and problems with dishwasher sanitation.
Three days later, an inspector returned. The violations had been addressed, and the Backroom received a score of 98.
Zink said the Puritan Backroom uses extreme caution and diligence in its food-handling practices and has a long record of exemplary inspection reports.
“That’s a high priority for us,” he said.
City reports show that the outbreak-related complaint was received Nov. 27. Zink said the event was attended by 46 guests.
Those stricken reported diarrhea and vomiting. By Dec. 2, norovirus had been confirmed, according to the city inspection.
The party that rented out Conference Suite C ordered a two-entree dinner buffet for 25 adults and 18 children, according to the Manchester Health Department inspection.
The food served included a fruit tray, a milk carafe, Greek salad, pasta salad, chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, rectangle cake with a Happy Thanksgiving message and coffee. The noon gathering lasted until about 2:30 p.m.