North Country Healthcare will partner with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Connected Care and Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock to provide neonatal services to patients via telemedicine.
TeleICN can reduce transfers for hospitals with labor and delivery units and it can also help hospitals that do not offer labor and delivery services with urgent cases in the emergency department, including assistance with expediting transport, according to a Dartmouth-Hitchcock news release.
Using state-of-the art technology, board-certified D-H neonatologists are able to join the local bedside teams to provide neonatal care to infants.
"Bringing this specialized service to the North Country to help moms and infants to receive the care they need close to home and near their local support systems is especially gratifying,” Steve Ringer, MD, Neonatology Section Chief, CHaD said.
North Country Healthcare affiliates include Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency in Littleton, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, and Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.
Although Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Weeks Medical Center do not offer labor and delivery services, providers there can now assist patients who are in labor using a specialized telemedicine cart which allows the bedside team to collaborate with a board-certified D-H neonatologist, the news release said.
At Androscoggin Valley Hospital, the local clinical team will collaborate with the D-H team using an iPad on a special stand that can be positioned at the patient’s bedside.
The two-way, interactive audio and video technology support and assist local clinicians in critical situations, allowing patients to receive specialty care that is unavailable locally, according to the news release.
"Androscoggin Valley Hospital is pleased to be able to provide another valuable service to families of the Valley Birthplace at AVH," said Deborah Alonzo, RN, Clinical Coordinator, Women's Services, Androscoggin Valley Hospital. "As the exclusive birthing hospital in Coos County, this relationship with Dartmouth-Hitchcock is all the more critical to help provide peace of mind and clarity during concerning instances."
The 24/7 support of TeleICN helps keep patients and families closer to home by supporting clinical decision making and providing expert evaluations and recommendations. If a transfer is necessary, D-H’s specialized TeleICN team assists in arranging transport for that patient.