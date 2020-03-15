CONCORD - The number of New Hampshire residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 has grown to 13, state health officials said Sunday.
The latest numbers include the first case to test positive in Hillsborough county, a, adult male from Nashua who recently traveled to Central America.
News of the six new cases came during a briefing Sunday from Gov. Chris Sununu, Education Comm. Frank Edelblut and state health officials where the governor ordered New Hampshire public schools to close and institute remote learning for the next several weeks. Sununu said Sunday the move was made as a precaution to stem the coronavirus outbreak and rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, which nearly doubled overnight..
New Hampshire now has 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus The six new cases are all adults - 4 females and 2 males, each of whom traveled to domestic or international locations.
Two are adult women from Rockingham County who traveled to multiple countries in Europe on the same trip with an earlier COVID-19 case previously identified in New Hampshire.
Two adult females are from Rockingham County who recently traveled to different U.S. states experiencing community transmission.
The fifth is an adult male from Rockingham County who traveled to multiple European countries.
The sixth individual is a man from Nashua.
All patients are isolating at home and household contacts have self-quarantined, state health officials said.
The state’s Department of Health and Human Services 9DHHS) conducted an investigation into each of the six infected individual’s activities and is in the process of notifying anyone who may have been in close contact with these persons while infectious, officials said in a release.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said the public's help is needed to help reduce the spread of the virus.
"In this setting of the new coronavirus pandemic, I want to stress that we need everybody's help to prevent the spread of this new virus and to protect our families and communities," said Chan.
While roughly 80 percent of cases involve minor symptoms and can be treated at home, some require hospitalization, Chan said. Those most at risk for severe illness include people over 60 years old and people with underlying health conditions.
According to Chan, there are 95 COVID-19 tests pending. In all, 379 people have been tested for the virus thus far in New Hampshire, with approximately 450 people being monitored
Any person who develops fever or respiratory symptoms (for example, a cough or shortness of breath) should stay home and seek health advice by phone from a health care provider to discuss symptoms and any risk factors for COVID-19. Any individual who is symptomatic but does not have a healthcare provider should contact DHHS at 271-4496.
Health officials said anyone returning from Europe should immediately comply with CDC recommendations to self-quarantine. People who have returned from any other travel setting with cases, such as other states, should self-observe for possible symptoms.
Manchester VA Asks You to Call Before You Come in for Any Unscheduled Care
Officials at the Manchester VA announced Sunday they are asking people to call the facility before coming in for any unscheduled care.
“The situation is evolving, and we are changing the way we do business to prevent the spread of the virus and support wellness for all,” said Kevin Forrest, Interim Director at the Manchester VA Medical Center, in a statement. “Manchester VA is now taking steps to provide safe and high-quality care based on an anticipated worst-case scenario. One important step requires community assistance as we ask that if you are not a medical center employee or Veteran with a scheduled appointment you stay home. This action is being taken out of necessity and not an abundance of caution, and we are asking for your help.”
Veterans are asked to contact the Manchester VA Call Center 800-892-8384 x 3199 with health questions.