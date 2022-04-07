About 15% of beds at the New Hampshire Hospital in Concord are out of commission because there are too few nurses to safely care for more patients, even as people with mental health issues are waiting in emergency rooms around the state for a bed to open up.
The crisis in nursing is still snowballing, even though hospitals are no longer overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Two years of strain on the health care system plus the retirement of baby boomers means hundreds of nurses in New Hampshire alone are burning out, retiring or staying on the sidelines, with not enough new nurses coming in to replace them.
Twenty-four of the 157 beds at the New Hampshire Hospital are closed, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette told the Executive Council.
The council approved a three-year contract on Wednesday for more than $330,000 with a recruiting firm to help find more nurses for the state hospital, where staff care for adults with mental and behavioral health diagnoses, and the Glencliff Home, the state nursing home for elders with complicated mental and behavioral health.
But Shibinette warned councilors that the state could not keep up with the pay nurses can command today.
A job posting for registered nurses at the state hospital offered pay between $51,400 and $85,400 per year, depending on experience and capability.
Bidding war
Hospitals and staffing agencies around New Hampshire and across the country are one-upping each other with offers of higher pay and signing bonuses. Job postings for registered nurses at hospitals in southern New Hampshire include sign-on bonuses of $3,000, $5,000 or more. Some staffing agencies advertise pay of more than $4,000 per week.
"We are still far below the market rate for nurses over the last year," Shibinette said Wednesday. "And that's really because the market has gone up so much over the last year to two years. We just haven't been able to keep up."
Because the hiring market is so competitive, hospitals and staffing agencies are pushing pay beyond what can fit in the state's budget.
Despite a 15% pay enhancement paid for with federal funds, the state hospital's pay can't match what competing employers are offering, Shibinette said.
Even the VA Medical Center in Manchester is offering higher pay, with one post advertising pay for registered nurses starting over $61,000 and going as high as $112,000 per year.
Beds needed
The need for mental and behavioral health treatment has not let up.
As of Wednesday, according to state data, every available bed at the New Hampshire Hospital and the Hampstead Hospital for children and teenagers was in use. Just 12 of the 227 behavioral health treatment beds at hospitals around the state were available.
Those who need treatment but can't get a bed are still waiting in hospital emergency departments, and waits can still stretch on for days or weeks. The state reported 18 adults and 26 children waiting in emergency departments for an inpatient mental health bed.
Shibinette was firm in saying that more beds could not be opened until the state hospital hires more staff. Without enough staff, she said, patients and staff could both be in danger.
The nursing shortage also could endanger the state's plan to open more inpatient treatment beds at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. If the hospital cannot find nurses and other staff, it will not be able to open the dozens of sorely needed beds.