The administrator and nursing director at the Rockingham County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Brentwood have resigned after an internal investigation was launched last month.
Steve Woods, administrator for more than 13 years, and nursing director Tiffany McCarty left their positions on Sept. 18, according to a letter to all long-term care and assisted living employees working at the county’s nursing home.
Woods earned an annual salary of nearly $146,000 and was the highest-paid county employee.
He and McCarty were placed on paid administrative leave on Aug. 7 pending the results of an internal probe conducted by an independent investigator hired by the county.
Woods confirmed his resignation on Tuesday.
“I loved working at Rockingham County and am so proud of all my accomplishments. I was there for over 13 years. I will miss the entire team and am excited about new professional challenges,” he said.
McCarty could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Commissioners have not revealed the nature of the investigation, saying it’s a personnel matter.
According to Commissioner Kevin Coyle, the investigation did not involve allegations of criminal activity.
“All I can say is they chose to resign on their own,” Kevin St. James, chairman of the board of commissioners, said Tuesday.
Coyle said there were settlement agreements associated with the departures, but declined to reveal the amount.
Nurse practitioner Donna Roe has been named interim nursing home administrator.
At this point, St. James said, commissioners have not come up with a plan to find a permanent replacement.
In their letter to employees, St. James and commissioners Coyle and Thomas Tombarello wrote that Woods and McCarty have been “valuable and respected members” of the nursing home team.
“The county respects their decision and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors,” commissioners wrote.