The Biden administration on Friday released a proposed rule requiring the nation’s nursing homes to hire minimum numbers of front-line caregivers, a long-anticipated response to decades of complaints about neglect and abuse in an industry that critics say is unprepared for the tsunami of seniors heading its way from the baby boom.

If implemented as proposed, the new rule will make good on a promise that Biden made in his 2022 State of the Union speech 18 months ago. Its release has been delayed for months amid a furious lobbying blitz by industry trade groups, who say that a severe staff shortage makes mandatory staff levels unworkable and too costly.