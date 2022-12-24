Fewer than half of all nursing home residents in the United States have received the latest coronavirus vaccine booster shot - and rates among nursing home staff are even worse - raising concerns that vulnerable elderly people face a spike in preventable covid-19 deaths this winter.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the mRNA bivalent boosters produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which were designed to work against two omicron mutations and the original coronavirus, on Aug. 31. More than three months later, nursing homes around the country have been slow to get their residents and staff vaccinated, according to data gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.