US-NEWS-MENTHOLBAN-SINTAX-1-GET

Packs of menthol cigarettes are displayed for sale in a smoke shop on April 28, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing to ban both menthol-flavored cigarettes and flavored cigars in a move hailed by public health experts which could potentially lead to 1.3 million people quitting smoking.  

 Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS

ALBANY, New York — Gov. Hochul’s proposed plan to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and hit smokers with an additional dollar-per-pack tax is sparking a heated debate over revenue and the black market sales of cigs.

The governor, hoping to drive down tobacco use among younger New Yorkers and lower smoking levels in minority communities, included legislative changes banning flavored cigarettes and increasing taxes on cigarette purchases in her $227 billion budget proposal earlier this month.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.