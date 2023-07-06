When the African American author and songwriter James Weldon Johnson wrote “Dem Bones” in the 1920s, he launched a much-loved way to learn about anatomy: “The knee bone’s connected to the thigh bone/The thigh bone’s connected to the hip bone.”

But it turns out when osteoarthritis (OA) develops in any of those connecting joints — it connects you to more than the next section of your anatomy. Around 67% of the 32.5 million U.S. adults with OA contend with another chronic condition, including high blood pressure, elevated LDL cholesterol, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. That’s because OA is commonly caused by inflammation triggered by being overweight or obese.

