More than 114,000 New Hampshire residents have enrolled in Obamacare for 2021, program advocates said Monday.
The number includes 44,230 people enrolled in the Affordable Care Act Marketplace and 69,810 in expanded Medicaid.
New enrollees in the Marketplace numbered 5,425 between Feb. 15 and May 31, nearly double the people who did so during the same period last year.
Jayme Simoes, New Hampshire director of Protect Our Care, noted that national enrollment numbers for Obamacare are at record highs.
“These New Hampshire enrollment numbers are further proof that the ACA works, is resilient, and that Americans want it and need it,” Simoes said in a statement.
He said the next frontier for the ACA is lowering the cost of prescription drugs.