As a nation, we seemed obsessed with obesity — there’s “My 600 Pound Life” and “1,000-Lb. Sisters” on TV and “The Whale” in theaters. And while we gawk at those folks (real and fictional), 73.6% of adults age 20 and older in the U.S. are overweight and obese.

There are many causes of the weight epidemic, including environmental toxins, poor food availability and lack of nutritional education. They compound the damage done by unmanaged stress, overeating poor-quality foods, and lack of physical activity. And now, it turns out, the risks from being an unhealthy weight are more deadly than we thought.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.