When 7-year-old Wyatt S. fell asleep for 11 days in 2017, doctors struggled to figure out what was causing his deep fatigue. Ultimately, they determined he was having seizures. When he was given seizure medications, he woke up the next day and rejoined the world as an active kid.

That may be a world’s record for a long sleep, but around 6.5 million Americans struggle with oversleeping — hitting the hay for nine or more hours nightly. Sometimes it is caused by depression, sleep apnea, thyroid or heart problems or medications. But a new study reveals that it also may be caused by low levels of omega-3 fatty acids in the blood.

