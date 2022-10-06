When 7-year-old Wyatt S. fell asleep for 11 days in 2017, doctors struggled to figure out what was causing his deep fatigue. Ultimately, they determined he was having seizures. When he was given seizure medications, he woke up the next day and rejoined the world as an active kid.
That may be a world’s record for a long sleep, but around 6.5 million Americans struggle with oversleeping — hitting the hay for nine or more hours nightly. Sometimes it is caused by depression, sleep apnea, thyroid or heart problems or medications. But a new study reveals that it also may be caused by low levels of omega-3 fatty acids in the blood.
One more wonderful reason to eat plenty of salmon! Fresh, fresh-frozen or canned Alaska sockeye salmon provides the highest amount of omega-3 fatty acids of any fish — 2,700 millligrams in a 3-ounce serving. Other sources of omega-3s are anchovies, sea trout, herring, walnuts, flaxseed oil and chia seeds. Great recipes are in the “What to Eat When Cookbook.” I recommend also taking a supplement of about 1,000 milligrams a day of DHA algal oil or DHA fish oil.
Sleeping too long puts you at high risk for a variety of chronic conditions, cardiac events and premature death. So, if you’re oversleeping, talk to your doctor about causes and solutions. And, ask about taking a fish oil supplement to make sure it won’t conflict with medications, such as blood thinners and blood pressure meds, or any health issues you have. Then, rise and shine.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.