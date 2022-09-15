Simone Biles graced the balance beam in the 2019 world gymnastics championships and took the gold medal — without a single wobble. On the other hand, for mere mortals, just getting through a 10-second, one-leg balance test can be a major challenge.

That’s the conclusion of a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. The researchers found that 20% of the 1,700 older adults they tested couldn’t balance on one leg for 10 seconds or more. And, that inability was correlated with a doubling of the risk of death from any cause in the next decade. If you have trouble doing it, here are two good balance-building exercises.

