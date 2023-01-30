LIFE-NTR-HEALTH-ONNUTRITION-DMT

Some foods may help reverse some of the symptoms of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

After reading a recent column on spirulina, MH from Dothan, Alabama, writes: “Will spirulina have an adverse effect on fatty liver disease? And do you have other information or suggestions for dealing with fatty liver disease?”

Dear MH: I’ll answer your second question first, because I have a lot of nutrition information about fatty liver disease. According to a 2019 review article on this subject in the International Journal of Biological Sciences, a person’s diet is one of the major factors that leads to the development of fatty liver disease.

