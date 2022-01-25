A University of New Hampshire poll estimates more than one in eight people in New Hampshire has tested positive for COVID-19 since Christmas.
The wildfire spread of the omicron variant across the United States and around the world spurred the university’s Survey Center to poll about COVID-19 testing and get a sense of how the variant has hit New Hampshire.
By the poll’s estimate, 13% of adults in New Hampshire tested positive for COVID in the past month. Among poll respondents, almost half of those who tested positive at any point since March 2020 got that positive test result in the past month.
State data put that proportion much lower, though the state does not account for at-home tests. According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, more than 70,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 27 — about 5% of the state’s total population.
State data also include children and teenagers who have tested positive. Not included in the data are at-home rapid tests, such as the free tests available through the state and federal government and the rapid tests available for purchase at pharmacies. Only PCR tests, which are sent to a laboratory, are included.
University of New Hampshire Survey Center director Andrew Smith said poll respondents may have said they tested positive after getting a lab result or an at-home rapid test. He surmised that some also may have responded that they had a positive COVID-19 test even if they did not get tested because they had COVID-like symptoms and decided they likely had the coronavirus.
Although COVID-19 is becoming more common, the poll found that people remain fairly comfortable going out to barbershops, restaurants, movie theaters and concerts.
More than 80% of poll respondents said they felt comfortable going to get a haircut, and almost three-quarters said they were comfortable dining indoors. About half said they would be comfortable at a movie theater, bar, gym or a wedding.
Respondents reported more trepidation around crowded situations, like large indoor sporting events or concerts.
Comfort levels with all these activities have dipped slightly since May 2021, the poll found, but remain higher than the period before COVID-19 vaccines were widely available.
Despite the toll COVID-19 has taken on New Hampshire — more than 2,100 dead and a health care system stretched beyond all memory — a significant majority of New Hampshire residents have not tested positive for COVID-19 at any point.
The poll estimates that more than 70% of adults in New Hampshire have never tested positive. The state’s tally of COVID-19 cases counts 266,000 New Hampshire residents who have tested positive — meaning about 80% of the state’s total population has yet to be infected.
University of New Hampshire pollsters conducted a similar survey in Vermont this week.
Smith pointed out that in Vermont, where pollsters asked the same questions, a smaller proportion of respondents said they had tested positive, and Vermonters were more likely to say they had never been infected with COVID-19.
Vermont also has seen a lower proportion of its population die from COVID-19. In Vermont, just over 500 people have died — about a quarter of New Hampshire’s death toll. Vermont has about half the population of New Hampshire.
Smith said it’s too early to point to any causes for the disparity, but he noted New Hampshire’s larger cities and closer connection with Massachusetts.
Vermont also has a much higher vaccination rate than New Hampshire, Smith noted. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vermont has the nation’s highest vaccination rate, while the vaccination rate in New Hampshire is still the lowest in New England.
The University of New Hampshire poll found that Vermonters are less comfortable going out for haircuts, meals, concerts and other indoor activities than Granite Staters.
Smith also said mask-wearing might be more common in Vermont than New Hampshire. Polls have suggested Democrats are more likely than Republicans to take COVID-19 safety measures, like mask-wearing and vaccination, and Smith noted Vermont’s population leans far more Democratic than New Hampshire’s.