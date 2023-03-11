Optima

New Hampshire’s rates of skin cancer are well above the national average, and the co-founder of ConvenientMD urgent care hopes to increase access to the care needed to help prevent it.

Max Puyanic partnered with Ben Collins, who served as chief growth officer at ConvenientMD, to open Optima Dermatology & Medical Aesthetics, which has been in the works since both left the company in 2020 to find solutions for shortages in dermatologists. More providers are retiring than graduating from residency programs.