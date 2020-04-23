Health care advocates announced a new guide to help navigate the complicated world of insurance for people with mental health and substance problems.
The 70-page booklet will be available on selected websites starting Friday. The 2020 Consumer Resource Guide: How to Access Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Benefits was created by New Futures and the UNH-Franklin Pierce School of Law Institute for Health Policy and Practice.
The guide addresses how to find treatment, enroll in health insurance, make sure treatment services are covered, and appeal when coverage is denied.
It now includes information about New Hampshire’s three Medicaid managed-care organizations and The Doorway program.
The New Hampshire Insurance Department called it an excellent resource for consumers and providers.
"Health insurance can be complex and difficult to navigate, especially if you are in crisis,” said Eireann Sibley, an Insurance Department spokesman.