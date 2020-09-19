NASHUA — City Hall will be closed for two weeks starting Monday because of a COVID-19 outbreak among employees there.
Mayor Jim Donchess tested positive on Sept. 6, and five other cases were reported last week.
With a new total of six confirmed cases, the building will close from Monday until Oct. 5.
“With this newest development, these cases now meet outbreak definition,” said Flavia Martin, the communicable disease coordinator for the city’s Division of Public Health and Community Services.
“All disease investigation protocols are being followed and we are offering guidance and recommendations to Nashua City Hall staff as appropriate,” Martin said in a statement.
Testing is available for city staff members, and the public health department is monitoring the situation, according to Martin.
Donchess was notified Sept. 3 that an employee he had met with had a family member who tested positive.
Donchess said he immediately called the employee he had met with and suggested they be tested for the virus. Donchess received a positive test result three days later.
City Hall has been only partially open, with appointments required, the number visitors strictly limited and government meetings conducted virtually. Donchess said recently that it goes to show how easily the virus can spread.
“City leaders are working with Nashua’s Department of Public Health and Community Services on health and safety protocols at this time, as well as sharing information with city hall employees to maintain the wellbeing of all,” the mayor said in a statement.
“We have made arrangements to continue essential motor vehicle and city clerk transactions, as well as other essential city services.”
According to the statement, all of the people who tested positive are isolating at home for 10 days. Their close contacts have been notified and advised to be tested and self-quarantine for 14 days.
“All Nashua City Hall staff were notified of the development of cases and encouraged to get tested and self-monitor for any new onset of illness,” according to the statement.
While the building is closed, customers with appointments for motor vehicle or tax office transactions should arrive at their scheduled time outside the Elm Street entrance to city hall, where a staff member will place the information in an envelope for processing and their registration materials will be mailed.
For voter registration, residents are asked to call 589-3010, select option 5 and leave a name and address so that a packet and instructions may be mailed.