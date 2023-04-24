Overdose fatalities among older Americans climbed in recent years, with 6,702 U.S. residents 65 and older succumbing in 2021, according to research published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers reported that the rate of fatal overdoses for the age group quadrupled — rising from three deaths per 100,000 people in 2002 to 12 deaths per 100,000 people in 2021. Data indicates that 83% were accidental, 13% were intentional (suicide), 4%were undetermined and 0.07% (five deaths) were homicides.