Overdose emergency kit

 From NH DHHS

The state Department of Health and Human Services wants to distribute more than 700 overdose emergency kits to public locations in all 10 New Hampshire counties.

Public health officials hope putting these “NaloxBox” kits in places such as town halls, libraries, hospital lobbies, workplaces and residential buildings will save lives and reduce stigma. The kits contain easy-to-administer naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and save someone’s life.