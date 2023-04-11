The state Department of Health and Human Services wants to distribute more than 700 overdose emergency kits to public locations in all 10 New Hampshire counties.
Public health officials hope putting these “NaloxBox” kits in places such as town halls, libraries, hospital lobbies, workplaces and residential buildings will save lives and reduce stigma. The kits contain easy-to-administer naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and save someone’s life.
Jennifer Sabin, the state opioid response director, said an analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of data from the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office shows that 87% of overdose deaths here in 2021 “had an opportunity for a potential intervention.” And three-quarters of those had a “bystander” present who could have intervened, she said.
“So public access to naloxone is one of the ways that you can address this,” Sabin said.
The statewide NaloxBox program is the first of its kind in the United States, health officials said.
More than 400 people die in New Hampshire every year from drug overdoses.
Dr. Jonathan Ballard, DHHS chief medical officer, said every minute counts in a medical emergency. “Providing public access to life-saving medication that can reverse the impact of an overdose while it is occurring is a critical step in reducing the number of lives lost to substance use disorder,” he said.
The state already distributes naloxone through the Doorway treatment and recovery program, and pharmacies also have the medication available.
Now DHHS is working with community partners, including the state’s 13 regional public health networks, the statewide Harm Reduction Coalition and the recovery-friendly workplace program, to determine the best public locations for the new kits. One way to think about potential sites is “anywhere with a bathroom,” Sabin said.
The kits come with easy-to-follow directions, she said, and the state’s 911 operators will help callers identify what sort of emergency someone is having.
“People don’t need to be trained,” she said.
Sabin likens the NaloxBox to an automated external defibrillator (AED) that can save the life of someone having a cardiac emergency. “The same way if someone had a cardiac emergency, you call 911, you start chest compressions and you say ‘Go get me the AED,’ if someone has an overdose emergency, you call 911, you start chest compressions and you say, ‘Go get the overdose emergency kit,’” she said.
Placing a NaloxBox on the wall next to an AED in a workplace or public building can have another benefit, Sabin said. “The more we normalize that overdose emergencies happen to people like us, in places we live and work and play in New Hampshire, we’re able to decrease the stigma around what people think when they think about people who use opioids,” she said.
DHHS used federal grant funding to purchase 700 NaloxBox kits from the Rhode Island nonprofit organization that makes them. Sabin said she has already heard from municipalities and recovery-friendly workplaces that want them, and the state has distributed 160 kits to date.
Drug addiction is not just a problem in New Hampshire’s cities, Sabin said. “It doesn’t discriminate,” she said. “It’s very much a 10-counties problem.”
“And in some ways our urban centers have a bit more of a recovery ecosystem than our rural places do,” she said. “When you think about going on to get well, and the things it takes to do that — affordable housing and access to care and employment — a lot of those things exist in our urban centers that don’t in our rural regions.”
That’s why early efforts to distribute the NaloxBox kits are focusing on partners in the North Country, she said.
Increasing public access to naloxone is just a piece of the state’s multi-pronged approach to the opioid epidemic, which includes prevention efforts and recovery support, Sabin said. “We need to reverse overdoses so that people stay alive so that they can go on to get well,” she said.