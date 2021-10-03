Statistics released Friday by American Medical Response show suspected opioid overdoses in the state’s two largest cities continue to trend upward by double digits in year over year projections.
The combined number of 82 suspected opioid overdoses in Nashua and Manchester in September was four less than August’s total number, but marked a monthly combined total of over 70 opioid overdoses for the fourth consecutive month.
“With three quarters of the year now complete, both cities are continuing to trend upward by double digits on a year over year projection for the number of suspected opioid overdoses,” AMR Ambulance Northeast Regional Director of Government Affairs Chris Stawasz said in a statement. “It is important to note that the sharply lower 2020 suspected opioid OD numbers were likely impacted by the pandemic and that NH was one of only 2 states in the US to experience a decrease in 2020.”
Total overdoses in Nashua for 2021 will exceed the 2020 annual numbers and will also likely exceed the 2019 pre-pandemic annual numbers, according to AMT statistics. Total overdoses in Manchester for 2021 will exceed the 2020 annual numbers and will likely end up very close to the 2019 pre-pandemic annual amount.
“Nationally, there has been a significant increase in both opioid overdoses and opioid-related deaths,” said Stawasz in a statement. “Thankfully it does not appear that the number of suspected opioid deaths in NH is following that trend currently.”
AMR medics continue to see an increase in methamphetamine use, which oftentimes is characterized by “extremely bizarre behavior,” Stawasz said.
“There has also been an increase in patients reporting that they believed they were using substances other than an opioid — cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, pill form drugs — only to find that there were opioids mixed into what they were using, which rendered them unconscious.”
Stawasz said overdose numbers declined during the pandemic because more people were inside.
Officials said more people now have access to Narcan, the overdose reversal drug. Narcan use set a record in the Queen City earlier this year.
Forty percent of opioid overdoses in Manchester this past September had Narcan administered by a layperson prior to the arrival of first responders. In Nashua, that number was 26%, according to AMR.
There were 55 suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester last month, five of which were fatal.
Manchester recorded 39 overdose deaths in 2020, compared to 34 already this year. AMR projects the number of fatal overdoses in the Queen City to come in around 47 by year’s end.
There were 27 suspected opioid overdoses reported in Nashua in Sept., two of which were fatal.