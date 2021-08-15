No one knows how long COVID chronic symptoms will remain.
ALTHOUGH MANY PEOPLE do not experience persistent symptoms following recovery from acute COVID-19, others continue to live with symptoms and the uncertainty of how long those complications will last.
“Our lack of understanding of the cause makes it impossible to predict who is likely to get ‘long-haul’ symptoms,” explained Dr. Jeffrey Parsonnet, director of New Hampshire’s first post-acute COVID syndrome (PACS) clinic, located at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Some of these long-haul symptoms, which he described as “often disabling,” include profound fatigue, “brain fog,” anxiety, depression, and shortness of breath.
“It is quite clear that post-acute COVID syndrome is an organic process, meaning it has a biological basis,” he noted.
Patients with PACS, he said, are doing everything possible to get better.
“PACS does not reflect a lack of effort or will-power, or a person’s predisposition to chronic symptoms,” continued Parsonnet. “PACS is not caused by depression, anxiety, or fatigue. It causes depression, anxiety, and fatigue.”
In its first three months, the clinic received more than 250 referrals. Describing this response as “overwhelming,” Parsonnet said the hope is that they have seen the greatest “surge” of referrals, but a lot depends on the incidence rate of new COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks and months.
“It is quite clear, though, that PACS is going to be a problem in the U.S. for many years to come,” he said. “Some patients are still experiencing symptoms well over a year after recovering from acute illness.”
Parsonnet believes that what is happening in Vermont and New Hampshire parallels what is taking place throughout the country.
“Recognition of this fact prompted President Biden to announce that Americans experiencing long-term effects of COVID-19 may qualify for disability resources and protections from the federal government,” he said.
As for the clinic’s operation, Parsonnet said patients do not see multiple specialists during the same visit. Rather, the clinic operates as a “care pathway” that starts with a comprehensive interview and medical record review by him or a colleague dedicated to PACS with subsequent referrals, as necessary, to other specialties. The most common specialties to which they refer patients are neurology, pulmonary medicine, rehabilitation medicine and psychiatry.
“Our team members in these specialties have pledged to expedite appointments for PACS patients,” he explained. “All of us keep up on the literature about PACS, frequently discuss evaluation and treatment of patients, attend seminars and symposia on the topic, and consult with colleagues at other institutions.”
In looking to the future, Parsonnet said the effects of the pandemic are “far from over.”
“A great many people — possibly one-third of everyone who had acute COVID-19 — have persistent symptoms that often result in financial strain, psychological and social stress, and general disruption of life,” he said. “For our region, and for our country, the worst may be yet to come in terms of the financial and social consequences of COVID-19.”
Citing the need for ongoing research by the government, academia, and private industry to better understand PACS, Parsonnet said it will require “all of us” to take necessary actions to prevent increases in new COVID-19.
“What I say to people who have not accepted a vaccine is, ‘You do not want to get this virus,’” he said. “If you do, you probably won’t die, but there is a very good chance that your life will not be the same for a long time to come.”
If you know someone with PACS, Parsonnet urged compassion.
“People with PACS need understanding and support — from friends, family, health care providers, and their community — just as would other people with chronic illnesses,” he said.
To learn more about the PACS clinic at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, visit dartmouth-hitchcock.org.