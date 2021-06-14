A physician warned not to drink or smoke marijuana gets the chance on Tuesday to challenge an emergency suspension of his medical license earlier this month.
The New Hampshire Board of Medicine has given Dr. Timothy Sievers the opportunity to contest his June 2 suspension during a hearing on Tuesday. According to the board, he agreed in 2018 to abstain from alcohol and marijuana, but he broke that agreement at least four times, most recently last month.
Sievers is listed as an anesthesiologist working at a pain management clinic associated with Elliot Hospital.
A person answering the phone at the clinic on Monday said he was on a temporary leave.
A message left Monday through a social media account was not returned.